Col. Anthony T. Murtha III, Joint Multinational Readiness Center Operations Group Commander, briefs Lt. Gen. John S. Kolasheski, V Corps Commanding General, during Combined Resolve XV, Feb. 28, 2021 at the Hohenfels Training Area. Combined Resolve XV allows allies and partners, to connect - personally, professionally, technically, and tactically - to create stronger, more capable forces during times of crisis. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Julian Padua)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2021 10:36
|Photo ID:
|6536481
|VIRIN:
|210228-A-JS379-1015
|Resolution:
|4596x3120
|Size:
|2.24 MB
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Gen. John S. Kolasheski Visits Combined Resolve XV [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Julian Padua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
