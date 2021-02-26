Alaska Army National Guard Sergeant Lester Tuazon was promoted while deployed in support of Atlantic Resolve, Poland.

Alaska Army National Guard Sergeant Lester Tuazon was promoted while deployed in support of Atlantic Resolve at Forward Operating Site Powidz, Poland, February 26, 2021 Tuazon has worked with the Department of Public Works which has given him an opportunity to put his Army Technical Engineer (12T) skillset use to raise buildings while in a deployed environment. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Heidi Kroll /released unclassified)

