    Alaska Army National Guard Sergeant Lester Tuazon was promoted while deployed in support of Atlantic Resolve, Poland. [Image 1 of 2]

    AK, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Heidi Kroll 

    297TH Regional Support Group

    Alaska Army National Guard Sergeant Lester Tuazon was promoted while deployed in support of Atlantic Resolve at Forward Operating Site Powidz, Poland, February 26, 2021 Tuazon has worked with the Department of Public Works which has given him an opportunity to put his Army Technical Engineer (12T) skillset use to raise buildings while in a deployed environment. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Heidi Kroll /released unclassified)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2021
    Date Posted: 02.28.2021 07:16
    Photo ID: 6536394
    VIRIN: 210226-A-HS490-462
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 18.23 MB
    Location: AK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska Army National Guard Sergeant Lester Tuazon was promoted while deployed in support of Atlantic Resolve, Poland. [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Heidi Kroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    National Guard
    Alaska National Guard
    Alaska Army National Guard
    AKARNG

