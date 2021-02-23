Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines serve chow at RUT [Image 6 of 6]

    Marines serve chow at RUT

    MCAS YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. James Lively, center, commanding officer of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, Sgt. Maj. Travis DeBarr, center right, sergeant major of 11th MEU, and Lt. Col. Le Nolan, second from right, executive officer of the 11th MEU, serve food during Realistic Urban Training exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 23, 2021. RUT is the final shore-based predeployment exercise for the 11th MEU and provides an opportunity to train and execute operations as a Marine Air-Ground Task Force in urban environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2021
    Date Posted: 02.27.2021 16:16
    Photo ID: 6536142
    VIRIN: 210223-M-ON629-2058
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 7.38 MB
    Location: MCAS YUMA, AZ, US
    This work, Marines serve chow at RUT [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Seth Rosenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Food
    Marines
    EFK

