Marines serve chow at RUT

U.S. Marine Corps Col. James Lively, center, commanding officer of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, Sgt. Maj. Travis DeBarr, center right, sergeant major of 11th MEU, and Lt. Col. Le Nolan, second from right, executive officer of the 11th MEU, serve food during Realistic Urban Training exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 23, 2021. RUT is the final shore-based predeployment exercise for the 11th MEU and provides an opportunity to train and execute operations as a Marine Air-Ground Task Force in urban environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg)

