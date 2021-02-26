Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Mitscher Conducts Tactical Training [Image 1 of 4]

    Mitscher Conducts Tactical Training

    UNITED STATES

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kaleb Sarten 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    210226-N-QD512-2016 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 26, 2021) Sailors practice tactical team movements aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Feb. 26, 2021. Mitscher is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb J. Sarten/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2021
    Date Posted: 02.27.2021 16:12
    Photo ID: 6536135
    VIRIN: 210226-N-QD512-2016
    Resolution: 5468x3650
    Size: 687.82 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mitscher Conducts Tactical Training [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Kaleb Sarten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mitscher Conducts Tactical Training
    Mitscher Conducts Tactical Training
    Mitscher Conducts Tactical Training
    Mitscher Conducts Tactical Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Atlantic Ocean
    CSG-2
    "Mitscher
    DDG 57

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT