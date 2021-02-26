Mitscher Conducts Tactical Training

210226-N-QD512-2016 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 26, 2021) Sailors practice tactical team movements aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Feb. 26, 2021. Mitscher is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb J. Sarten/Released)

