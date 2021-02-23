Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMM-165 conducts RUT [Image 8 of 8]

    VMM-165 conducts RUT

    MCAS YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallions with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, sit on the flight line during Realistic Urban Training exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 23, 2021. RUT is the final shore-based predeployment exercise for the 11th MEU and provides an opportunity to train and execute operations as a Marine Air-Ground Task Force in urban environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2021
    Date Posted: 02.27.2021 15:59
    VIRIN: 210223-M-ON629-1364
    Location: MCAS YUMA, AZ, US
    This work, VMM-165 conducts RUT [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Seth Rosenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Osprey
    Huey
    Cobra
    Super Stallion
    Aviation
    RUT

