NMCSD Launches MHS Genesis

200227-N-GP839-0176 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 27, 2021) (From left to right) (From left to right) Capt. Brad Smith, Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) commanding officer, Capt. Matthew Wauson, MHS Genesis Lead, LCDR Amanda Kuckza, MHS Genesis Training Lead, LCDR Joshua Wymer, MHS Genesis Lead, and Air Force Col. Thomas Cantilina, DHA Deputy Function Champion for MHS Genesis, celebrate the launch of MHS Genesis electronic health records with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. With MHS Genesis, all patient records will be found in one single records system. In addition, for the first time ever, all military branches will use one electronic health records system so that no matter where patients receive their care, their records will follow them. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Vernishia R. Vaughn)

