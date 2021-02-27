Contingency response Airmen gather during a joint exercise at Cecil Airport, Jacksonville, Fl., Feb. 27, 2021. Exercise PATRIOT SANDS is an annual Headquarters Air Force Reserve Command exercise for Contingency Response Squadrons/Flights to train to deploy within 72 hours of tasking as a Contingency Response Element. A CRE is the front line of command and control, comprised of experienced airlift and operations personnel to manage, coordinate, and control air mobility assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Diana Cossaboom)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2021 Date Posted: 02.27.2021 10:47 Photo ID: 6535921 VIRIN: 210227-F-OG534-0001 Resolution: 5236x3061 Size: 5.35 MB Location: FL, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen, joint partners participate in AFRC Exercise Patriot Sands, by Diana Cossaboom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.