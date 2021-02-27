Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Airmen, joint partners participate in AFRC Exercise Patriot Sands

    Airmen, joint partners participate in AFRC Exercise Patriot Sands

    FL, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2021

    Photo by Diana Cossaboom 

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    Contingency response Airmen gather during a joint exercise at Cecil Airport, Jacksonville, Fl., Feb. 27, 2021. Exercise PATRIOT SANDS is an annual Headquarters Air Force Reserve Command exercise for Contingency Response Squadrons/Flights to train to deploy within 72 hours of tasking as a Contingency Response Element. A CRE is the front line of command and control, comprised of experienced airlift and operations personnel to manage, coordinate, and control air mobility assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Diana Cossaboom)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2021
    Date Posted: 02.27.2021 10:47
    Photo ID: 6535921
    VIRIN: 210227-F-OG534-0001
    Resolution: 5236x3061
    Size: 5.35 MB
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen, joint partners participate in AFRC Exercise Patriot Sands, by Diana Cossaboom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRC
    Contingency Response Element
    Contingency Response
    CRS
    Patriot Sands
    Cecil Airport

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT