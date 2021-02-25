U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Alexander Natsios, a low-altitude air defense gunner with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, operates a forward area air defense tablet in a Light Marine Air Defense Integrated System Mark II during Realistic Urban Training exercise at Gila Bend, Arizona, Feb. 25, 2021. RUT provides the MEU an opportunity to plan and conduct Marine Air-Ground Task Force operations in urban environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Donald Holbert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2021 Date Posted: 02.27.2021 01:27 Photo ID: 6535679 VIRIN: 210225-M-HB658-1017 Resolution: 5777x3250 Size: 5.91 MB Location: GILA BEND, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th MEU Marines Operate LMADIS during RUT [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Donald Holbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.