U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, operate a Light Marine Air Defense Integrated System Mark II at a forward arming and refueling point during Realistic Urban Training exercise at Gila Bend, Arizona, Feb. 25, 2021. RUT provides the MEU an opportunity to plan and conduct Marine Air-Ground Task Force operations in urban environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Donald Holbert)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2021 01:27
|Photo ID:
|6535678
|VIRIN:
|210225-M-HB658-1014
|Resolution:
|5719x3813
|Size:
|4.95 MB
|Location:
|GILA BEND, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 11th MEU Marines Operate LMADIS during RUT [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Donald Holbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
