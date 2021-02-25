11th MEU Marines Operate LMADIS during RUT

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Benton Holloway, left, an air defense systems technician, with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, establishes a Link 16 connection on a Light Marine Air Defense Integrated System Mark I during Realistic Urban Training exercise at Gila Bend, Arizona, Feb. 25, 2021. RUT provides the MEU an opportunity to plan and conduct Marine Air-Ground Task Force operations in urban environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Donald Holbert)

