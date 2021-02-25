Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th MEU Marines Operate LMADIS during RUT [Image 3 of 10]

    11th MEU Marines Operate LMADIS during RUT

    GILA BEND, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Donald Holbert 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Javier Galindo, an air defense systems technician with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, operates an AN/PRC-160 radio at a forward arming and refueling point during Realistic Urban Training exercise at Gila Bend, Arizona, Feb. 25, 2021. RUT provides the MEU an opportunity to plan and conduct Marine Air-Ground Task Force operations in urban environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Donald Holbert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2021
    Date Posted: 02.27.2021 01:26
    Photo ID: 6535673
    VIRIN: 210225-M-HB658-1092
    Resolution: 6000x3375
    Size: 5.01 MB
    Location: GILA BEND, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU Marines Operate LMADIS during RUT [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Donald Holbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Desert
    UAS
    Drone
    Low Altitude Air Defense
    Counter-UAS
    LMADIS

