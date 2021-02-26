Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Returns To San Diego [Image 20 of 22]

    Nimitz Returns To San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Olivia Nichols 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    210226-N-KO930-1109 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 26, 2021) Sailors man the rails on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz, part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, returned to Naval Base San Diego after a more than 10-month deployment to U.S. 5th Fleet and U.S. 7th Fleet, which included freedom of navigation operations and participation in Operations Freedom's Sentinel, Inherent Resolve and Octave Quartz. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Banmally Nichols/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2021
    Date Posted: 02.26.2021 22:52
    Photo ID: 6535629
    VIRIN: 210226-N-KO930-1109
    Resolution: 4543x3245
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Returns To San Diego [Image 22 of 22], by PO3 Olivia Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nimitz
    USS Nimitz CVN 68
    Deployment
    Return to San Diego

