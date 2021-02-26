210226-N-KO930-1037 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 26, 2021) A United States Marine renders honors to the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz, part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, returned to Naval Base San Diego after a more than 10-month deployment to U.S. 5th Fleet and U.S. 7th Fleet, which included freedom of navigation operations and participation in Operations Freedom's Sentinel, Inherent Resolve and Octave Quartz. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Banmally Nichols/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2021 Date Posted: 02.26.2021 22:51 Photo ID: 6535622 VIRIN: 210226-N-KO930-1037 Resolution: 3964x2831 Size: 1.39 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nimitz Returns To San Diego [Image 22 of 22], by PO3 Olivia Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.