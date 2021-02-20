Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMM-165 provides air support for the 11th MEU [Image 13 of 13]

    VMM-165 provides air support for the 11th MEU

    MCAS YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct air-delivered ground refueling in a UH-1Y Venom during Realistic Urban Training exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 20, 2021. RUT is the final shore-based predeployment exercise for the 11th MEU and provides an opportunity to train and execute operations in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2021
    Date Posted: 02.26.2021 21:05
    Photo ID: 6535582
    VIRIN: 210220-M-ON629-2971
    Resolution: 5438x3625
    Size: 9.7 MB
    Location: MCAS YUMA, AZ, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMM-165 provides air support for the 11th MEU [Image 13 of 13], by Cpl Seth Rosenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Huey
    Cobra
    Venom
    Viper
    Aviation
    VMM-165

