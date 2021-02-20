Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMM-165 provides air support for the 11th MEU

    VMM-165 provides air support for the 11th MEU

    MCAS YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan McNutt, a helicopter crew chief with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares for takeoff in a UH-1Y Venom during Realistic Urban Training exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 20, 2021. RUT is the final shore-based predeployment exercise for the 11th MEU and provides an opportunity to train and execute operations in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2021
    Date Posted: 02.26.2021 21:04
    Photo ID: 6535561
    VIRIN: 210220-M-ON629-2004
    Resolution: 4436x2957
    Size: 6.16 MB
    Location: MCAS YUMA, AZ, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

    TAGS

    Huey
    Cobra
    Venom
    Viper
    Aviation
    VMM-165

