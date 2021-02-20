U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, perform maintenance on an MV-22B Osprey during Realistic Urban Training exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 19, 2021. RUT is the final shore-based predeployment exercise for the 11th MEU and provides an opportunity to train and execute operations in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.20.2021 Date Posted: 02.26.2021 20:16 Photo ID: 6535534 VIRIN: 210220-M-ON629-1141 Resolution: 3039x2026 Size: 516.03 KB Location: MCAS YUMA, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marines with VMM-165 conduct maintenance [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Seth Rosenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.