    Marines with VMM-165 conduct maintenance [Image 7 of 7]

    Marines with VMM-165 conduct maintenance

    MCAS YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, perform maintenance on an MV-22B Osprey during Realistic Urban Training exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 19, 2021. RUT is the final shore-based predeployment exercise for the 11th MEU and provides an opportunity to train and execute operations in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2021
    Date Posted: 02.26.2021 20:16
    Photo ID: 6535534
    VIRIN: 210220-M-ON629-1141
    Resolution: 3039x2026
    Size: 516.03 KB
    Location: MCAS YUMA, AZ, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines with VMM-165 conduct maintenance [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Seth Rosenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Osprey
    Super Stallion
    Marines
    Maintenance
    Maintainers
    VMM-165

