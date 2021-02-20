U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, perform maintenance on an MV-22B Osprey during Realistic Urban Training exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 19, 2021. RUT is the final shore-based predeployment exercise for the 11th MEU and provides an opportunity to train and execute operations in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2021 20:16
|Photo ID:
|6535534
|VIRIN:
|210220-M-ON629-1141
|Resolution:
|3039x2026
|Size:
|516.03 KB
|Location:
|MCAS YUMA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marines with VMM-165 conduct maintenance [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Seth Rosenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
