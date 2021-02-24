NMCB-3 Seabee Receives 2020 Stethem Award

210224-N-TP832-1043 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Feb. 24, 2021) Rear Adm. John Korka, right, commander of Naval Facilities Engineering Command, addresses the audience after presenting the Steelworker 2nd Class Robert D. Stethem award to Builder 1st Class Travis Klawonn, assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3. The Steelworker 2nd Class Robert D. Stethem award is a moral based award given to those upholding the highest of the United States Navy’s core values and traditions. One recipient is chosen each year for the award which recognizes outstanding individual moral courage in support of the traditions of the Seabees while in the course of actual operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Lopez/Released)

