Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NMCB-3 Seabee Receives 2020 Stethem Award [Image 4 of 5]

    NMCB-3 Seabee Receives 2020 Stethem Award

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Lopez 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    210224-N-TP832-1043 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Feb. 24, 2021) Rear Adm. John Korka, right, commander of Naval Facilities Engineering Command, addresses the audience after presenting the Steelworker 2nd Class Robert D. Stethem award to Builder 1st Class Travis Klawonn, assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3. The Steelworker 2nd Class Robert D. Stethem award is a moral based award given to those upholding the highest of the United States Navy’s core values and traditions. One recipient is chosen each year for the award which recognizes outstanding individual moral courage in support of the traditions of the Seabees while in the course of actual operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Lopez/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2021
    Date Posted: 02.26.2021 17:51
    Photo ID: 6535270
    VIRIN: 210224-N-TP832-1043
    Resolution: 4260x2835
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB-3 Seabee Receives 2020 Stethem Award [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Michael Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMCB-3 Seabee Receives 2020 Stethem Award
    NMCB-3 Seabee Receives 2020 Stethem Award
    NMCB-3 Seabee Receives 2020 Stethem Award
    NMCB-3 Seabee Receives 2020 Stethem Award
    NMCB-3 Seabee Receives 2020 Stethem Award

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NMCB-3 Seabee Receives 2020 Stethem Award

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Seabees
    NMCB-3
    U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3
    Steelworker 2nd Class Robert D. Stethem award

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT