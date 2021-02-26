Tami Guilmain places a retirement pin on her husband, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jeffrey Guilmain, former command chief of the 24th Special Operations Wing, during his retirement ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Feb. 26, 2021. Guilmain retired after almost 30 years of service in the military, including over two decades in Air Force Special Tactics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miranda Mahoney)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2021 Date Posted: 02.26.2021 17:48 Photo ID: 6535266 VIRIN: 210226-F-HK519-1209 Resolution: 5924x4321 Size: 799.46 KB Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CMSgt Jeffrey Guilman retires after almost 30 years of service [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Miranda Mahoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.