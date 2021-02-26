Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMSgt Jeffrey Guilman retires after almost 30 years of service [Image 4 of 5]

    CMSgt Jeffrey Guilman retires after almost 30 years of service

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Miranda Mahoney 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jeffrey Guilmain, former command chief of the 24th Special Operations Wing, gives a speech at his retirement at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Feb. 26, 2021. Guilmain retired after almost 30 years of service in the military, including over two decades in Air Force Special Tactics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miranda Mahoney)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2021
    Date Posted: 02.26.2021 17:48
    VIRIN: 210226-F-HK519-1371
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 
    This work, CMSgt Jeffrey Guilman retires after almost 30 years of service [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Miranda Mahoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hurlburt Field
    special warfare
    combat controller
    special tactics
    CCT
    retirement

