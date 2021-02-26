CMSgt Jeffrey Guilman retires after almost 30 years of service

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jeffrey Guilmain, former command chief of the 24th Special Operations Wing, gives a speech at his retirement at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Feb. 26, 2021. Guilmain retired after almost 30 years of service in the military, including over two decades in Air Force Special Tactics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miranda Mahoney)

