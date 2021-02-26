Minnesota National Guard Provides COVID-19 Testing at Hibbing Armory

A Services specialist with the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard works at a free COVID-19 testing site at the Hibbing National Guard Armory, Hibbing, Minnesota on February 26, 2021. Soldiers and Airmen from the Minnesota National Guard and personnel from the Minnesota Department of Health have supported Minnesota's COVID-19 testing efforts at the Hibbing National Guard Armory since November 18, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Audra Flanagan)

