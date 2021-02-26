Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Minnesota National Guard Provides COVID-19 Testing at Hibbing Armory [Image 7 of 10]

    Minnesota National Guard Provides COVID-19 Testing at Hibbing Armory

    DULUTH, MN, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Audra Flanagan 

    148th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A Services specialist with the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard works at a free COVID-19 testing site at the Hibbing National Guard Armory, Hibbing, Minnesota on February 26, 2021.  Soldiers and Airmen from the Minnesota National Guard and personnel from the Minnesota Department of Health have supported Minnesota's COVID-19 testing efforts at the Hibbing National Guard Armory since November 18, 2020.  (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Audra Flanagan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2021
    Date Posted: 02.26.2021 16:18
    Photo ID: 6535090
    VIRIN: 210226-Z-BQ052-0007
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.13 MB
    Location: DULUTH, MN, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Minnesota National Guard Provides COVID-19 Testing at Hibbing Armory [Image 10 of 10], by Audra Flanagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Minnesota National Guard Provides COVID-19 Testing at Hibbing Armory
    Minnesota National Guard Provides COVID-19 Testing at Hibbing Armory
    Minnesota National Guard Provides COVID-19 Testing at Hibbing Armory
    Minnesota National Guard Provides COVID-19 Testing at Hibbing Armory
    Minnesota National Guard Provides COVID-19 Testing at Hibbing Armory
    Minnesota National Guard Provides COVID-19 Testing at Hibbing Armory
    Minnesota National Guard Provides COVID-19 Testing at Hibbing Armory
    Minnesota National Guard Provides COVID-19 Testing at Hibbing Armory
    Minnesota National Guard Provides COVID-19 Testing at Hibbing Armory
    Minnesota National Guard Provides COVID-19 Testing at Hibbing Armory

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    148th Fighter Wing
    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard
    COVID Testin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT