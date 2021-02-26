Minnesota National Guard Provides COVID-19 Testing at Hibbing Armory

The Hibbing National Guard Armory, Hibbing, Minnesota is set up from free COVID-19 saliva testing on February 26, 2021. Soldiers and Airmen from the Minnesota National Guard and personnel from the Minnesota Department of Health have supported Minnesota's COVID-19 testing efforts at the Hibbing National Guard Armory since November 18, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Audra Flanagan)
