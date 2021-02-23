Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unsung heroes of CVHCS health care serve with pride, enable effective COVID-19 response

    RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2021

    Photo by T. T. Parish 

    Central Virginia VA Health Care System

    Tiffany Felder, left, and Daryl Warren, are critical to successful operations of the COVID-19 Vaccine clinic at the Central Virginia VA Health Care System’s (CVHCS) Richmond campus. Felder is an advanced Medical Support Assistant in the CVHCS Health Benefits Department’s Centralized Registration section and Warren is an MSA and current acting secretary for the chief of Health Administration Services here. Working alongside clinical staff, Felder and Warren ensure Veterans who are scheduled for the COVID-19 vaccine are accounted for, checked-in on arrival, and in the correct place to receive the lifesaving vaccine. CVHCS has been vaccinating Veterans since initiating the COVID-19 vaccine clinic in December last year. To this point, nurses in the vaccine clinic have provided more than 16,000 doses of the lifesaving vaccine for Veterans, employees, volunteers and caregivers. CVHCS began its response to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. (Official CVHCS Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Unsung heroes of CVHCS health care serve with pride, enable effective COVID-19 response, by T. T. Parish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

