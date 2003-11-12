Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Barnes, first African American to be Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force. Barnes was selected to hold the top Air Force enlisted position Oct. 1, 1973, and finished him time in the position July 31, 1977. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.11.2003 Date Posted: 02.26.2021 14:43 Photo ID: 6534782 VIRIN: 031211-F-JZ509-354 Resolution: 267x340 Size: 13.74 KB Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Black History Month: The past shaping the future [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Alexi Bosarge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.