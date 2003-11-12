Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Black History Month: The past shaping the future [Image 3 of 3]

    Black History Month: The past shaping the future

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2003

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexi Bosarge 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Barnes, first African American to be Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force. Barnes was selected to hold the top Air Force enlisted position Oct. 1, 1973, and finished him time in the position July 31, 1977. (Courtesy photo)

    This work, Black History Month: The past shaping the future [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Alexi Bosarge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

