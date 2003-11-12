Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Barnes, first African American to be Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force. Barnes was selected to hold the top Air Force enlisted position Oct. 1, 1973, and finished him time in the position July 31, 1977. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2003
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2021 14:43
|Photo ID:
|6534782
|VIRIN:
|031211-F-JZ509-354
|Resolution:
|267x340
|Size:
|13.74 KB
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Black History Month: The past shaping the future [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Alexi Bosarge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT