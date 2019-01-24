Chief Williams official photo

Chief Master Sgt. Takesha Williams, 931st Air Refueling Wing command chief, poses for a photo Jan. 24, 2019, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. Williams is the first female African American Airman to serve as the command chief of the 931st ARW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Samantha Mathison)

