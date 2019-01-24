Chief Master Sgt. Takesha Williams, 931st Air Refueling Wing command chief, poses for a photo Jan. 24, 2019, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. Williams is the first female African American Airman to serve as the command chief of the 931st ARW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Samantha Mathison)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2019
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2021 14:43
|Photo ID:
|6534781
|VIRIN:
|190124-F-FS041-0003
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief Williams official photo [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Alexi Bosarge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT