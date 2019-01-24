Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Williams official photo

    Chief Williams official photo

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2019

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexi Bosarge 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Takesha Williams, 931st Air Refueling Wing command chief, poses for a photo Jan. 24, 2019, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. Williams is the first female African American Airman to serve as the command chief of the 931st ARW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Samantha Mathison)

    This work, Chief Williams official photo, by SrA Alexi Bosarge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chief Williams official photo
    TAGS

    African American
    Black History Month
    Military
    Air Force

