Brig. Gen. Benjamin O. Davis Sr., Lt. Col. Noel F. Parrish, and Lt. Col. Benjamin O. Davis Jr. pose for a commemorative image during World War II. Lt. Col. Davis went on to earn his fourth star in 1988. (U.S. Army Photo)
02.26.2021
02.26.2021
|6534641
|210226-A-FL734-591
|900x605
|80.39 KB
|FORT LEE, VA, US
|1
|1
Black father-son generals carve path for future generations
