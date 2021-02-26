Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Black father-son generals carve path for future generations [Image 2 of 2]

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Benjamin O. Davis Sr., Lt. Col. Noel F. Parrish, and Lt. Col. Benjamin O. Davis Jr. pose for a commemorative image during World War II. Lt. Col. Davis went on to earn his fourth star in 1988. (U.S. Army Photo)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2021
    Date Posted: 02.26.2021 13:22
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Commentary: Black father-son generals carve path for future generations

    equality
    diversity
    General Officer
    segregation
    Black History
    Benjamin O Davis
    Fort-Lee-Spotlight-2021

