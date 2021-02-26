Brig. Gen. Benjamin O. Davis Sr. watches a Signal Corps crew as it erects equipment somewhere in France on Aug. 8, 1944. He was the military’s first black general. His son, Benjamin O. Davis Jr., became the first black Air Force general in 1960. (U.S. Army Photo)
Commentary: Black father-son generals carve path for future generations
