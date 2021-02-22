Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    142nd Security Forces Squadron Helps Community After Winter Storm [Image 3 of 4]

    142nd Security Forces Squadron Helps Community After Winter Storm

    PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Campbell 

    142nd Wing

    Members of the 142nd Security Forces Squadron volunteered to help the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office perform safety checks in the surrounding areas and distribute water and supplies to local residents February 22, 2021. The Pacific Northwest experienced major power outages due to a winter storm that knocked down trees and power lines. Many residents have been without power for close to two weeks now.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2021
    Date Posted: 02.26.2021 13:06
    Photo ID: 6534616
    VIRIN: 210222-Z-GP610-0099
    Resolution: 5045x3363
    Size: 4.62 MB
    Location: PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 142nd Security Forces Squadron Helps Community After Winter Storm [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Sean Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    142nd Security Forces Squadron Helps Community After Winter Storm
    142nd Security Forces Squadron Helps Community After Winter Storm
    142nd Security Forces Squadron Helps Community After Winter Storm
    142nd Security Forces Squadron Helps Community After Winter Storm

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Oregon Air National Guard
    Portland Air National Guard Base
    142nd Security Forces Squadron
    142nd Wing
    Clackamas County Sheriff's Office

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT