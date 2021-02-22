142nd Security Forces Squadron Helps Community After Winter Storm

Members of the 142nd Security Forces Squadron volunteered to help the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office perform safety checks in the surrounding areas and distribute water and supplies to local residents February 22, 2021. The Pacific Northwest experienced major power outages due to a winter storm that knocked down trees and power lines. Many residents have been without power for close to two weeks now.

