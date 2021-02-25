Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Hunter Liggett Barracks Rennovations

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Amy Phillips 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    Building 295 is a $18 million Full Facility Restoration (FFR) project. The barracks at Fort Hunter Liggett were built in the 1970s, and like barracks across the country, are in need of repair and upgrades. Building 295 (originally a transient Soldiers barracks), is redesignated for Soldiers attending the 80th Training Command’s TASS Training Center. This requires it to be renovated to TRADOC standards requiring larger rooms and individual bathrooms.

    IMAGE INFO

    Fort Hunter Liggett
    80th Training Division
    102nd Training Command
    TASS TTC-FHL

