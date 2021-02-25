Building 295 is a $18 million Full Facility Restoration (FFR) project. The barracks at Fort Hunter Liggett were built in the 1970s, and like barracks across the country, are in need of repair and upgrades. Building 295 (originally a transient Soldiers barracks), is redesignated for Soldiers attending the 80th Training Command’s TASS Training Center. This requires it to be renovated to TRADOC standards requiring larger rooms and individual bathrooms.
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2021 11:47
|Photo ID:
|6534515
|VIRIN:
|210225-A-OV743-054
|Resolution:
|3642x2100
|Size:
|3.23 MB
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Hunter Liggett Barracks Rennovations, by Amy Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
BARRACKS RENNOVATIONS IMPROVING QUALITY OF LIFE
