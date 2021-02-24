Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Baumholder shelter 12th Combat Aviation Brigade [Image 21 of 22]

    Baumholder shelter 12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    02.24.2021

    Photo by Ruediger Hess 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Sgt. 1st Class Justin S. Rorex with 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, "Wings of Victory," walks back to the firing position after checking his results during a M4 Carbine live fire exercise, Baumholder Maneuver Training Area, Germany February 24, 2021. (U.S. Army Photo by Visual Information Specialist Ruediger Hess)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2021
    Date Posted: 02.26.2021 10:02
    Photo ID: 6534354
    VIRIN: 240221-A-MX671-022
    Resolution: 5152x4120
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Baumholder shelter 12th Combat Aviation Brigade [Image 22 of 22], by Ruediger Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Baumholder shelter 12th Combat Aviation Brigade
    Baumholder shelter 12th Combat Aviation Brigade
    Baumholder shelter 12th Combat Aviation Brigade
    Baumholder shelter 12th Combat Aviation Brigade
    Baumholder shelter 12th Combat Aviation Brigade
    Baumholder shelter 12th Combat Aviation Brigade
    Baumholder shelter 12th Combat Aviation Brigade
    Baumholder shelter 12th Combat Aviation Brigade
    Baumholder shelter 12th Combat Aviation Brigade
    Baumholder shelter 12th Combat Aviation Brigade
    Baumholder shelter 12th Combat Aviation Brigade
    Baumholder shelter 12th Combat Aviation Brigade
    Baumholder shelter 12th Combat Aviation Brigade
    Baumholder shelter 12th Combat Aviation Brigade
    Baumholder shelter 12th Combat Aviation Brigade
    Baumholder shelter 12th Combat Aviation Brigade
    Baumholder shelter 12th Combat Aviation Brigade
    Baumholder shelter 12th Combat Aviation Brigade
    Baumholder shelter 12th Combat Aviation Brigade
    Baumholder shelter 12th Combat Aviation Brigade
    Baumholder shelter 12th Combat Aviation Brigade
    Baumholder shelter 12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongEurope
    ArmyTeam
    Ready2Fight
    StrongEuropeAfrica

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT