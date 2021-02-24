Baumholder shelter 12th Combat Aviation Brigade

1st Lt. Samuel M. Boyles with 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, "Wings of Victory," during a live fire exercise in kneeling position with M4 Carbine, just after firing, with an ejected case in mid-air. Baumholder Maneuver Training Area, Range 21, Germany February 24, 2021.(U.S. Army Photo by Visual Information Specialist Ruediger Hess)

