Sgt. 1st Class Justin S. Rorex with 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, "Wings of Victory," during a live fire exercise with M4 Carbine, just after firing, with an ejected case in mid-air. Baumholder Maneuver Training Area, Range 21, Germany February 24, 2021.(U.S. Army Photo by Visual Information Specialist Ruediger Hess)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2021 10:01
|Photo ID:
|6534350
|VIRIN:
|240221-A-MX671-017
|Resolution:
|5152x4120
|Size:
|3.26 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
This work, Baumholder shelter 12th Combat Aviation Brigade [Image 22 of 22], by Ruediger Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
