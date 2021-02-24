Baumholder shelter 12th Combat Aviation Brigade

Spc. Dennis J. Anderson with 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, "Wings of Victory," during a M4 carbine live fire exercise on Range 21, Baumholder Maneuver Training Area, Germany February 24, 2021.(U.S. Army Photo by Visual Information Specialist Ruediger Hess)
