Sgt. 1st Class Justin S. Rorex with 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, "Wings of Victory," fires an M4 Carbine on Range 21, Baumholder Maneuver Training Area, Germany February 24, 2021.(U.S. Army Photo by Visual Information Specialist Ruediger Hess)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2021 10:01
|Photo ID:
|6534346
|VIRIN:
|240221-A-MX671-013
|Resolution:
|5152x4120
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|6
This work, Baumholder shelter 12th Combat Aviation Brigade [Image 22 of 22], by Ruediger Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT