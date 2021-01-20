A Special Forces candidate at the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School maneuvers over an obstacle on Nasty Nick, the school’s legendary obstacle course, during Special Forces Assessment and Selection (SFAS) at Camp Mackall, North Carolina, Jan. 20, 2021. The candidates who attended the three-week assessment were evaluated on their ability to work individually and as a team by using four broad dimensions of assessment, intellect, social, character and physical stamina, which are interwoven and evaluated throughout SFAS. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2021 Date Posted: 02.26.2021 08:53 Photo ID: 6534294 VIRIN: 210120-A-OP908-315 Resolution: 3113x3600 Size: 6.06 MB Location: CAMP MACKALL, NC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nasty Nick Challenges Special Forces Candidates [Image 45 of 45], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.