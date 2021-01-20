A Special Forces candidate at the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School climbs a rope on Nasty Nick, the school’s legendary obstacle course, during Special Forces Assessment and Selection (SFAS) at Camp Mackall, North Carolina, Jan. 20, 2021. The candidates who attended the three-week assessment were evaluated on their ability to work individually and as a team by using four broad dimensions of assessment, intellect, social, character and physical stamina, which are interwoven and evaluated throughout SFAS. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2021 08:53
|Photo ID:
|6534285
|VIRIN:
|210120-A-OP908-020
|Resolution:
|2935x3600
|Size:
|4.93 MB
|Location:
|CAMP MACKALL, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Nasty Nick Challenges Special Forces Candidates [Image 45 of 45], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
