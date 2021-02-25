Greek, U.S. Naval Forces Conduct Passing Exercise in Arabian Gulf

210225-N-N0146-1003 ARABIAN GULF (Feb. 25, 2021) – U.S. Coast Guard patrol boat USCGC Maui (WPB 1304) and Greek guided-missile frigate HS Hydra (F452) participate in a passing exercise in the Arabian Gulf, Feb. 25. U.S. Coast Guard Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA) is comprised of six 110' cutters, the Maritime Engagement Team, shore side support personnel, and is the Coast Guard's largest unit outside of the U.S. playing a key role in supporting Navy security cooperation, maritime security, and maritime infrastructure protection operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo)

