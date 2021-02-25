210225-N-N0146-1002 ARABIAN GULF (Feb. 25, 2021) – Greek guided-missile frigate HS Hydra (F452) transits the Arabian Gulf while participating in a passing exercise with U.S. Coast Guard patrol boat USCGC Maui (WPB 1304), not pictured, Feb. 25. U.S. Coast Guard Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA) is comprised of six 110' cutters, the Maritime Engagement Team, shore side support personnel, and is the Coast Guard's largest unit outside of the U.S. playing a key role in supporting Navy security cooperation, maritime security, and maritime infrastructure protection operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2021 06:31
|Photo ID:
|6534117
|VIRIN:
|210225-N-N0146-1002
|Resolution:
|600x400
|Size:
|72.08 KB
|Location:
|ARABIAN GULF
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Greek, U.S. Naval Forces Conduct Passing Exercise in Arabian Gulf [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Greek, U.S. Naval Forces Conduct Passing Exercise in Arabian Gulf
LEAVE A COMMENT