Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Greek, U.S. Naval Forces Conduct Passing Exercise in Arabian Gulf [Image 2 of 4]

    Greek, U.S. Naval Forces Conduct Passing Exercise in Arabian Gulf

    ARABIAN GULF

    02.25.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    210225-N-N0146-1002 ARABIAN GULF (Feb. 25, 2021) – Greek guided-missile frigate HS Hydra (F452) transits the Arabian Gulf while participating in a passing exercise with U.S. Coast Guard patrol boat USCGC Maui (WPB 1304), not pictured, Feb. 25. U.S. Coast Guard Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA) is comprised of six 110' cutters, the Maritime Engagement Team, shore side support personnel, and is the Coast Guard's largest unit outside of the U.S. playing a key role in supporting Navy security cooperation, maritime security, and maritime infrastructure protection operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2021
    Date Posted: 02.26.2021 06:31
    Photo ID: 6534117
    VIRIN: 210225-N-N0146-1002
    Resolution: 600x400
    Size: 72.08 KB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Greek, U.S. Naval Forces Conduct Passing Exercise in Arabian Gulf [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Greek, U.S. Naval Forces Conduct Passing Exercise in Arabian Gulf
    Greek, U.S. Naval Forces Conduct Passing Exercise in Arabian Gulf
    Greek, U.S. Naval Forces Conduct Passing Exercise in Arabian Gulf
    Greek, U.S. Naval Forces Conduct Passing Exercise in Arabian Gulf

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Greek, U.S. Naval Forces Conduct Passing Exercise in Arabian Gulf

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    passing exercise
    PATFORSWA
    USCGC Maui (WPB 1304)
    HS Hydra (F452)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT