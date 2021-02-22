A student attending the English Language Corner gives a presentation on a poster of Mahatma Ghandi during a visit from the Kilo 18 Liaison Monitoring Team in Kaminicë/Kamenica, Kosovo, on Feb. 22, 2021. The children at ELC celebrated Black History Month and cultural diversity by making posters dedicated to iconic civil rights leaders from history. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2021 Date Posted: 02.26.2021 05:01 Photo ID: 6534048 VIRIN: 210222-Z-TN401-1141 Resolution: 5300x3148 Size: 1.15 MB Location: KAMINICë/KAMENICA, ZZ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. KFOR LMT visits children at English school [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Jonathan Perdelwitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.