U.S. KFOR LMT visits children at English school

A student attending the English Language Corner gives a presentation on a poster of Nelson Mandela during a visit from the Kilo 18 Liaison Monitoring Team in Kaminicë/Kamenica, Kosovo, on Feb. 22, 2021. The children at ELC celebrated Black History Month and cultural diversity by making posters dedicated to iconic civil rights leaders from history. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)

