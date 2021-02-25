Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III visits USS Nimitz [Image 8 of 10]

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III visits USS Nimitz

    USS NIMITZ, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks with media members on the USS Nimitz, Feb. 25, 2021. (DoD Photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2021
    Date Posted: 02.26.2021 00:51
    Photo ID: 6533909
    VIRIN: 210225-D-XI929-1009
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: USS NIMITZ, CA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III visits USS Nimitz [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    DoD
    SECDEF
    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III

