Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks to service members on the USS Nimitz, Feb. 25, 2021. (DoD Photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders).
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2021 00:55
|Photo ID:
|6533904
|VIRIN:
|210225-D-XI929-1004
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|USS NIMITZ, CA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III visits USS Nimitz [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT