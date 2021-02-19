A Marine with 2nd Battalion, 3rd Marines, takes a knee while pausing during a patrol at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, on February 18, 2021. Marines used Marine Warfighting Exercise to strengthen their skills and tactics for fighting a near peer adversary. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew R. Bray)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2021 21:39
|Photo ID:
|6533781
|VIRIN:
|210219-M-MY519-1003
|Resolution:
|4672x3116
|Size:
|7.74 MB
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|4
This work, Marine use MWX to train force on force skills [Image 17 of 17], by LCpl Andrew Bray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Marines in the fight during Service Level Training at the Combat Center
