    Up in the Air: HMLA-367 Provides Air Support during MWX 2-21 [Image 11 of 17]

    Up in the Air: HMLA-367 Provides Air Support during MWX 2-21

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Therese Edwards 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    A U.S. Marine rides in a Bell UH-1Y Venom utility helicopter during MAGTF Warfighting Exercise 2-21 on Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, February 18, 2021. MWX is a force on force exercise designed to challenge the MAGTF, other U.S. forces, and allied nations' militaries against a peer adversary in a free play environment in order to assist forces with meeting current and future real world operational demands. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Therese Edwards)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2021
    Date Posted: 02.25.2021 21:39
    Photo ID: 6533770
    VIRIN: 210218-M-EE465-1084
    Resolution: 6121x4081
    Size: 840.77 KB
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    HMLA-367
    huey
    MCAGCC
    Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 367
    AH-1z Viper attack helicopter
    UH-1Y Venom utility helicopter

