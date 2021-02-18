Up in the Air: HMLA-367 Provides Air Support during MWX 2-21

A U.S. Marine rides in a Bell UH-1Y Venom utility helicopter during MAGTF Warfighting Exercise 2-21 on Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, February 18, 2021. MWX is a force on force exercise designed to challenge the MAGTF, other U.S. forces, and allied nations' militaries against a peer adversary in a free play environment in order to assist forces with meeting current and future real world operational demands. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Therese Edwards)

