Up in the Air: HMLA-367 Provides Air Support during MWX 2-21

A U.S. Marine Corps Bell UH-1Y Venom utility helicopter awaits utilization during MAGTF Warfighting Exercise 2-21 on Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, February 18, 2021. MWX is a force on force exercise designed to challenge the MAGTF, other U.S. forces, and allied nations' militaries against a peer adversary in a free play environment in order to assist forces with meeting current and future real world operational demands. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Therese Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2021 21:40
|Photo ID:
|6533764
|VIRIN:
|210218-M-EE465-1025
|Resolution:
|6060x4040
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|4
