    Delta Company Motivational Run [Image 8 of 11]

    Delta Company Motivational Run

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Brooke C Woods 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Pvt. Aaron Borbon with Dalta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, sounds off while participating in a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Feb. 25, 2021. Following graduation on Feb. 26, the new Marines will be transported to Camp Pendleton, Calif., to begin their next phase of training. Borbon is from Phoenix, Arizona, he was recruited out of RS Phoenix. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

