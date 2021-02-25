Delta Company Motivational Run

New Marines with Dalta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Feb. 25, 2021. Following graduation on Feb. 26, the new Marines will be transported to Camp Pendleton, Calif., to begin their next phase of training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

