    USS Conducts Gun Qualification Shoot [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Conducts Gun Qualification Shoot

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    02.24.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jeremy Boan 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 24, 2021) – Engineman 2nd Class Yochanan Allen, from West Palm Beach, Florida, racks the slide on an M2HB .50-caliber machine gun during a gun qualification shoot aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) Feb. 24, 2021. Laboon is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (US Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Jeremy R. Boan/Released)

    This work, USS Conducts Gun Qualification Shoot [Image 5 of 5], by SN Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

