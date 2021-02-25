The U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville, is joining other federal agencies and groups from around the world February 21 to 27 to celebrate National Engineers Week.
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2021 13:01
|Photo ID:
|6532906
|VIRIN:
|210225-A-KY383-005
|Resolution:
|3840x2160
|Size:
|3.03 MB
|Location:
|HUNTSVILLE, AL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Huntsville Center spotlights engineering during National Engineers Week [Image 10 of 10], by Kristen Bergeson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Huntsville Center spotlights engineering during National Engineers Week
LEAVE A COMMENT